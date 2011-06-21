Iran to become self-sufficient in premium gasoline production

Iran will celebrate self-dependence in premium gasoline production in early July, the managing director of National Iranian Oil Refining and Distribution Company (NIORDC) said here on Monday.

""By launching gasoline production unit of the developing plan of Sazand Imam Khomeini Refinery (in the central province of Markazi) in early July the country will achieve self-dependence in premium gasoline production,"" the state IRIB TV website quoted Alireza Zeighami as saying.By opening the project, the daily gasoline production in the refinery will reach seven million liters, he said, adding the current capacity of the refinery is 4.5 million liters on daily basis.The project is one of the important projects of the country and is implemented by spending some 3.5 billion dollars, Zeighami added.Iranian oil officials have said that Iran would be able, in a short time, to meet its gasoline needs under any circumstances.The United States passed the Iran sanctions bill which would punish businesses that supply Iran with refined petroleum or help develop the country's own refining capacity.However, Iranian officials have reiterated that the West's potential gasoline sanction on Iran over its nuclear program will help the country gain self-sufficiency in gasoline demands.(Source: Xinhua)