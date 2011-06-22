Ahmadinejad to Raul Castro: Iran, Cuba pursuing independent nations’ ideals

TEHRAN – President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, during a telephone conversation with Cuban President Raul Castro on Wednesday, said that Iran and Cuba are striving for the ideals and goals of independent and revolutionary nations.

“The two countries are seeking to push forward the ideals and goals of independent and revolutionary nations through establishing lasting relationship and adopting common stance (toward international issues)” Ahmadinejad said.He also said that the Islamic Republic of Iran attaches high importance to its relationship with Latin American countries, especially “the great and revolutionary” country of Cuba, adding Iran believes that these relations are to the benefit of all revolutionary nations around the world.Pointing to the ongoing developments on the world stage, he said that arrogant powers’ hegemonistic policies toward independent nations have failed.He went on to say that arrogant powers introduce themselves as upholders of human rights and standard-bearers of the campaign against terrorism, but they themselves are promoting human rights violation and terrorism in the world.Castro also said that Iran enjoys a high status among the revolutionary countries, adding Cuba is keen to enhance its relations and increase its cooperation with Iran.Ahmadinejad also had a telephone conversation with Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov on Wednesday.During the conversation, the president said that regional countries are capable of resolving the issues facing the region without the help of the outsiders.Berdimuhamedov said Turkmenistan is proud of its relationship with Iran, adding the expansion of relations between Tehran and Ashkhabad is to the benefit of both countries as well as other regional countries