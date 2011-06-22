Iran inks deal to export diesel to Iraq

TEHRAN — Iran and Iraq inked a deal to export 1.5 million liters of diesel per day to Iraq for a one-year period.

The National Iranian Oil Refining and Distribution Company’s managing director, Alireza Zeighami, and Iraqi Deputy Electricity Minister, Ra’ad Alharis, inked the deal in Baghdad on Wednesday.Zeighami said that Iran is ready to sign long-term deals for exporting oil products to Iraq.He added that negotiations were underway to increase the diesel exports to 3 million liters per day.Previously, the Iranian official had said that petroleum products are exported to China, Singapore and several South East Asian countries, claiming that Armenia has expressed interest in importing 15 million liters of fuel per day from Iran.HL MNA EN