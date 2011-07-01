470 kidney transplants in Kerman

KERMAN- The chancellor of Kerman Medical University says 470 renal transplantation surgeries have been done successfully in Kerman province so far, according to Fars news agency.

Abdoreza Sahebi says 400 of the kidneys have been donated by the volunteer donors and the remaining 70 have been obtained from the brain-death patients.Sahebi said the Health Ministry spends about 12,000-14,000 dollars for each kidney transplant.He also added the Medical University ought to give effective services to the patients in cooperation with the charity organizations and charity donors.The university president went on to say that the Samenol Hojaj Charity Organization gives services to the special ( hard to cure) patients in Kerman province