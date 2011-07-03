Esteghlal keeper quits, likely to join Saipa

TEHRAN - Goalkeeper Vahid Taleblu has parted company with Esteghlal by mutual consent on Sunday.

Taleblu, whose contract will expire after next season, on Sunday reached an agreement with Esteghlal officials to leave the Tehran-based team.The 29-year-old keeper lost his starting place to Mohammad Mohammadi during the last season.“The Esteghlal’s officials have repeatedly announced that they don’t want me. I would rather leave the team to continue my career as a fix player. I wish Esteghlal the best next season.”“I have offers from the some Iranian teams. I will have to think about the best choice,” Taleblu saidAccording to some reports, Taleblu is tipped to join Saipa. Iranian media reported that he has reached an agreement with the Karaj-based team.Taleblu joined Esteghlal in 2002 and played 173 times in the team. He has won Iran Professional League twice.