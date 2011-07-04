Manchester City set to finalise £27m deal for wantaway Arsenal duo Nasri and Clichy

Manchester City are pressing ahead with a £27million double bid for Arsenal pair Gael Clichy and Samir Nasri.

City set to seal a £7m deal for Clichy and will offer the Gunners the kind of deal that will be difficult to refuse if Nasri, as expected, fails to agree new terms at the Emirates.Clichy underwent a medical on Monday morning after being pictured leaving a restaurant in Manchester on Sunday night as he prepares to become the first big name to walk out on Arsenal this summer.Meanwhile, Premier League champions Manchester United are still in the hunt as is new Chelsea boss Andre Villas-Boas.Nasri, a £15.8m signing from Marseille in 2008, is not due to return to London Colney until Thursday having been granted a few extra days' holiday, as have those other Arsenal players who were involved in international duty at the start of the summer.The Gunners midfielder hinted at a possible exit after admitting he is craving silverware.He said: 'With no titles under your belt, you can't be in list for Ballon D'Or. I came to England for trophies because I've not won anything in my career, apart from an Under 17 European Championship in 2004.'We already earn huge wages. The priority is to make a big career and to win titles. This is more important than everything else.Cesc Fabregas, who has been on holiday in Spain, is due to return with the bulk of the senior squad on Tuesday, although he may be back on Monday.Barcelona are still attempting to complete what they hope will be a £35m transfer back to the club.Last week, the Arsenal midfielder told reporters at a football campus in Tordera, Spain: 'If a player is on the market it is because the club does not want him. I have no problems.'Marseille and France midfielder Mathieu Valbuena, 26, has been mentioned as a possible recruit for Wenger should he lose Fabregas and Nasri.His agent Christophe Hutteau said: 'I don't really wish to comment on this matter. All I can say at the moment is that Mathieu Valbuena is still under contract with Marseille. He will resume squad training tomorrow.'(Source: DailyMail)