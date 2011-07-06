Iran says expects Syria to respond to public demands

TEHRAN - Iranian Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi has advised the Syrian government to respond to public demands and welcomed Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s promises for reform.

“If the majority of people in Syria have legitimate demands, it is the duty of the Bashar al-Assad government to respond to those demands as it has done so (thus far) and has fulfilled its promises to improve the situation,” Salehi told reporters in Tehran on Tuesday.He added that the Syrian government has even promised to take more steps to satisfy the demands of the people.However, a differentiation should be made between popular uprisings and the movements that are being made in certain countries, such as Syria, with the aim of exploiting the situation unfolding in the Arab world, Salehi stated.He also said that the Islamic Republic of Iran has adopted a clear stance toward the developments playing out in the region.------Iran, like-minded states hammering out solution to Libya crisisElsewhere in his remarks, Salehi said that Tehran is conferring with like-minded countries to achieve a solution to the crisis in Libya and a number of proposals have been made.“We are working on the proposals, and if we obtain our expected results God willing, we will announce them,” he stated.“We are seeking to help realize public demands in Libya and defuse the situation in the country,” Salehi added.Asked if Tehran intends to recognize the Libyan opposition national council, Salehi stated, “The issue in question is not the intention to recognize revolutionaries or not to recognize,” but Iran’s principled policy is that the legitimate demands of the people, no matter where they live, should be responded to in an appropriate way.He went on to say that NATO forces are furnishing the opposition with weapons, which is in contravention of the United Nations Security Council Resolution 1973.The NATO forces are “seeking to exacerbate the situation in this country,” he noted