Persian Press Review

This column features excerpts from news articles, editorials, commentaries, and interviews of the leading Iranian newspapers and websites.

Thursday’s headlinesJAVAN: Hezbollah’s new documents about Hariri’s assassinationTEHRAN-E EMROOZ: Saying goodbye to long queues for subsidized milkJAME JAM: President opposes segregation (of male and female students) at universitiesHAMSHAHRI: Karun-4 dam inauguratedHEMAYAT: Iran is the only Islamic system which respects people’s rights, first deputy Judiciary chief saysKAYHAN: Patients without family support will be cared forIRAN: Use digital meter, deputy energy minister saysTAFAHOM: Gas price for industrial sector will not increase this yearKHORASAN: Saudi Arabia making preparations to open dialogue with IranMELLATEMA: We will turn Iraq into our first trade partner, first vice president saysLeading articlesTEHRAN-E EMROOZ in a commentary says alarm bells are ringing as drought has affected 75 percent of the country’s lands. This is compounded with the gradual drying up of Lake Urmia, complete drying up of Zayanderud River in Isfahan Province and heavy dust storms which are now hitting half the country. The writer also points to Lake Hamun, in the southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchistan, that has almost dried up due to years of drought and it has caused serious problems for the locals. Bakhtegan Lake in Fars province is also drying up and the forest area in Northern provinces has decreased and the level of pollution in some parts of the Caspian Sea has reached 10 times greater than a safe level. That is why all official and unofficial state bodies should study the environmental condition in the country and even declare a state of emergency. If a solution is not found to the problem it may leave irreparable damage to the environment and the country in the future.Mehr News Agency, in a news report, quotes Judiciary Chief Ayatollah Sadeq Larijani as saying that the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) is not merely a military force. He said the IRGC cannot be merely regarded as a military force considering the responsibility that has been placed on this organization based on the Constitution. According to the Constitution, a revolutionary guard is a person who defends Islam and Islamic school of thought, he added.In an interview with HAMSHAHRI, Mohammad Kosari, a member of the Majlis National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, says after the victory of the Islamic Revolution the manufacturing of required weapons was put on the agenda of the Defense Ministry. He said according to this policy missiles were designed and produced and now Iran has succeeded in producing radar-evading missiles which were tested in the recent maneuver by the IRGC so that if the tests prove successful they will be mass produced. On efforts by the Western media to create a sense of fear among regional countries about the recent war games, he said the United States and the Zionists have been making hard efforts to promote Iranophobia in the region. However, he said Iran has never and will never invade neighboring countries. The MP added the missiles and weapons that are being tested will be used against any country that might attack Iran. Also, such war games are being held to make others aware of Iran’s missile capability, and for deterrence, he noted.