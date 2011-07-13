Opposition calls for majority-led govt. in Bahrain

Bahrain's main opposition bloc has reiterated its demand for a government led by the parliamentary majority, in a statement released after a dispute during a national dialogue.

“The solution to the political crisis is through the acceptance of (its) demands,” and that “any other option would only deepen the crisis,” the Islamic National Accord Association (Al-Wefaq) said in a statement on Tuesday, AFP reported.Since the July 2 debut of the national dialogue, which is aimed at forwarding political reforms after pro-democracy protests were crushed in a bloody crackdown in March, Al-Wefaq has called for a government led by the parliamentary majority.The group won 18 of 40 seats in the most recent parliamentary elections, but its MPs resigned to protest violence against demonstrators.Bahrainis rally to support jailed medicsBahraini anti-government protesters have once again taken to the streets, demanding the immediate release of medical professionals.According to Press TV, protest rallies in support of dozens of doctors and nurses imprisoned for providing medical treatment to the injured protesters were held on Wednesday in several villages, including Daih and Sanabis.Protesters also called for the ouster of the Al Khalifa regime.Bahraini authorities detained 47 doctors, nurses and paramedics in March when the country declared martial law as part of a brutal crackdown on anti-government protesters.The medical professionals appeared before a military court for trial in June and were charged with crimes that included participating in illegal rallies and efforts to overthrow Bahrain's monarchy, as well as refusing to help persons in need.But activists and human rights groups say the medical personnel were arrested and are being prosecuted for treating anti-regime protestors.Bahraini doctors have repeatedly said that they were under professional duty to treat all and rejected claims by the authorities that helping anti-regime protesters was akin to supporting their cause.Some of the detained medics have been released but the Manama government has announced that they would soon be tried in special military courts.In February, massive protests broke out in Bahrain, with people taking to the streets and calling for a constitutional monarchy -- a demand that later turned into calls for the regime's downfall.In mid-March, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates deployed military forces to Bahrain to assist the Bahraini government in its brutal crackdown on the popular protests.Scores of protesters have been killed -- many under torture -- and numerous others detained and transferred to unknown locations during the regime's brutal onslaught on protesters.