The issue of terrorism and anti-immigrant policies in Europe is not a new development. For years, the European extremists have been protesting against the influx of immigrants to their countries. The immigrants have been frequently harassed or even killed by extremists. However, the European governments are determined to continue accepting refugees and immigrants based on the economic needs of their countries.

In countries like France, Germany and Britain, some of the right-wing and racist Christians have carried out many attacks on the homes of refugees or mosques to protest against the immigration policies of their governments. These attacks were never motivated by anti-religious attitudes, but they were perpetrated to force immigrants to leave these countries.In the recent terrorist incident in Norway, the man attempted to protest against these policies which resulted in a mass killing of about 90 innocent citizens.All we know about the incident in Norway is only restricted to the information released by the Norwegian government. The suspect of this awful attack was shooting for about 90 minutes at the handful of young people who had gathered for a political meeting.Apparently, the man is an extremist who was motivated against immigration into the Norwegian society.However, the important question is whether there is a relationship between this incident and the bombing in Oslo? The bombing targeted government buildings and facilities and if there is any relationship between these two incidents, the case will find new dimensions.The final point is that after the recent uprisings in the Middle East and North Africa, a new influx of immigrants is expected to arrive in Europe which can create new economic and financial crises for European countries. Therefore, it can be said that in the near future, Europe will be faced with more challenges in terms of terrorism and anti-immigration policies.Ali Khorram is Iran’s former representative to the United Nations Office in Geneva.