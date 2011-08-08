Donald upbeat after Akron

Luke Donald admits he will take plenty of positives from his display at Firestone heading into this week's USPGA Championship.

The world number one fired a closing four-under-par 66 to push himself up into a tie for second place, four shots behind eventual winner Adam Scott, putting the gloss on another satisfying week.Indeed, Donald insisted his performance from tee-to-green ranked up amongst his best of a hugely successful season, but conceded, unusually for him, he was let down by his performance on the greens.""It was a good week, a lot of positives out of this week,"" the 33-year-old stated.""Three out of four days I really felt like I gave a lot away on the greens, but I had some good opportunities this week.""It's probably one of the best ball-striking weeks I've had for a while - just disappointing I didn't make a couple more (putts) and give Scottie a good run.""I didn't putt great the first two days, played very nicely yesterday (Saturday) and played very well today. Again, I left a few opportunities out there on the greens. I missed a four-footer on 14 and another few short putts.""If I got the putter rolling a little bit better, I would have given Adam a good run but he's playing very well.""However, Donald insists he is not overly-concerned about his putting form ahead of the USPGA Championship and is confident he will rediscover his touch in time for the season's final major.""I've always felt like I'm a good putter, and those things will come around,"" he added. ""I've just got to keep being patient and keep giving myself opportunities. That's all I can do.""With plenty of humidity and high temperatures at Firestone, Donald is expecting heat to be even more of a factor at the Atlanta Athletic Club.""This is nothing compared to what we're going to get in Atlanta,"" he grinned. ""Hopefully I'll be able to wear white every day, It's going to be really hot and sticky. So get ready to sweat.""(Source: SkySports)