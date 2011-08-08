Veteran actor Mohammad-Ali Keshavarz hospitalized

TEHRAN -- Veteran Iranian actor of stage and screen Mohammad-Ali Keshavarz has been hospitalized in Tehran’s Atieh Hospital because of a broken thighbone.

The 81-year old actor was admitted to the hospital Sunday and has been in the ICU since then, charge nurse Maryam Naji told the Persian service of ISNA on Monday.He had apparently fallen down in his home and hurt his leg, she said, describing his condition as satisfactory, but she said that he needs to spend the next few days in ICU.“We first need to control his gastric hemorrhage and we hope to transfer him to the ward in a few days to treat his leg,” she added.After a 32-year hiatus in playing in theater, Keshavarz had plans to return to the stage with “An Inspector Calls”, which he called a swansong for his stage life.Keshavarz has not acted in a play since he appeared in a performance directed by Mohammad-Ali Jafari in 1979.Born on April 15, 1930 in Isfahan, Keshavarz began his stage acting career in 1948 and entered the world of cinema with “Night of the Hunchback” by Farrokh Ghaffari in 1964.He has so far acted in many famous hits including “Mother”, “Kamalolmolk” and “Delshodegan” by Ali Hatami, as well as “Through the Olive Trees” by Abbas Kiarostami and “Once Upon a Time, Cinema” by Mohsen Makhmalbaf.His roles in TV series such as “Sarbedaran” and “Hezar-Dastan” are also significant.Photo: Mohammad-Ali Keshavarz in an undated photo