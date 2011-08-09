Ahmadinejad appoints new VP for international affairs
August 10, 2011 - 0:0
TEHRAN – President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad issued a decree on Tuesday, appointing Ali Saeedlou as the vice president for international affairs.Saeedlou has already served as the vice president for executive affairs, caretaker oil minister, and deputy mayor of Tehran.
He has also been the director of the Physical Education Organization, which was recently merged with the National Youth Organization to form the Sports and Youth Ministry