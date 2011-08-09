NATO kills 85 civilians in Libya

TRIPOLI -- A Libyan government spokesman said Tuesday that a NATO airstrike has killed 85 civilians near Zlitan, the northwestern Libyan city which has been the target of an intense aerial bombing campaign.

Libyan government spokesman Moussa Ibrahim said the incident happened late Monday night in Majar, a community about 3 miles (5 kilometers) south of Zlitan, CNN reported.“Dozens of innocent and safe children, woman and old people were martyred in the heinous massacre committed by the colonial crusader NATO alliance as a result of its airstrikes on their homes in Majar (in Zlitan) while they were asleep,” the state news agency JANA reported.Journalists on a government trip to Zlitan saw at least 25 bodies in the morgue and were told they were killed in airstrikes on five homes, according to CNN's Ivan Watson, who is on the trip. The journalists also saw the ruins of what were described as the homes hit by the strike.A NATO spokesman confirmed the organization had conducted airstrikes in Zlitan, but said the target was a military complex used by forces loyal to Muammar Gaddafi. The spokesman said NATO could not confirm the government's reports of civilian casualties.“But we would regret any loss of civilian life,” the spokesman said. “NATO goes to great lengths to avoid civilian deaths -- unlike the Gaddafi regime, which is deliberately targeting civilians.”NATO has been carrying out strikes in Libya since March under the mandate of a UN Security Council resolution that authorizes such operations to protect civilians. Libyan rebels have been battling Gaddafi forces for control of parts of the country since February.Libya blasts the massacreLibyan authorities on Tuesday accused NATO of the massacre of 85 villagers in air strikes in support of rebels, whose political leadership was in crisis with the sacking of its top officials.The village of Majer, 10 kilometers (six miles) south of Zlitan in western Libya, was attacked late on Monday to try to help rebel fighters enter the government-held city from the south, Mussa Ibrahim said.Rebels fighting around Zlitan, 120 kilometers to the east of Tripoli, said on Monday they were running low on ammunition as they struggled to hold off an assault by loyalist forces.Abdul Wahab Melitan, a rebel spokesman in the nearby port city of Misrata, said forces loyal to Gaddafi had launched an assault on their positions around Zlitan on Sunday.The rebels, advancing from Misrata, a week ago punched into the centre of Zliten, sparking fierce clashes. But they later pulled back to the edge of the city of 200,000 inhabitants.NATO in Brussels said alliance warplanes hit eight targets in the Zliten area on Sunday -- four command and control nodes, one military facility, a weapons dump, an anti-tank weapon and a multiple rocket launcher.It was yet to give an update on Monday's air raids.Early on Tuesday, explosions in the Fernej district of southwest Tripoli struck at between 1:00 am (2300 GMT) and 2:00 am, sending flames shooting into the night sky, an AFP correspondent said.Photo: Rescuers work gather following NATO air strikes on a health clinic, in the early hours of July 25, 2011, in Zlitan, 120 kilometers east of Tripoli. (Getty Images)