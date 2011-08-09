Lycopene and its effects on men’s health

Lycopene is found in red color fruits and vegetables like tomatoes, pink grapefruit, watermelon and apricots.

The lycopene contain pigment which act as antioxidant for our body and it will also protect your cell against damage. Here we will tell you about importance of lycopene on men’s health.According to the expert the more use of lycopene will reduce the risk of prostrated cancer and increase body energy.Moreover lycopene will reduce the risk of bad cholesterol and will work to reduce blood cholesterol.It will also you from skin and breast cancer, eye disease, osteoporosis and endometrial cancer.You need to use more and more lycopene for your body. As the body will not produce lycopene so you need to get this from those foods which are rich and having maximum quantity in lycopene.You can found the maximum quantity of lycopene from processed or cooked tomato products. Lycopene is more effectively consumed by human by if fresh tomatoes are cooked rather then un-cooked.(Source: health-tips-news)