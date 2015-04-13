Putin lifts ban on delivering S-300 missiles to Iran

The Russian president has repealed the ban prohibiting the delivery of S-300 missile air defense systems to Iran, according to the Kremlin's press service.

The ban was introduced by former President Dmitry Medvedev in 2010.“[The presidential] decree lifts the ban on transit through Russian territory, including airlift, and the export from the Russian Federation to the Islamic Republic of Iran, and also the transfer to the Islamic Republic of Iran outside the territory of the Russian Federation, both by sea and by air, of air defense missile systems S-300,” says the information note accompanying the document, RIA Novosti reported.The decree enters into force upon the president’s signature.The contract for supplying S-300 missile systems to Iran was signed in 2007 and implied the delivery of five S-300 squadrons worth $800 million. But in 2010 the contract was put on hold due to the UN imposing sanctions on Iran.Tehran answered with filing a nearly $4 billion lawsuit against Russia’s Rosoboronexport arms dealer company to a Geneva arbitration tribunal.The question of S-300 supply to Tehran remained unsettled for years.After years of negotiation, in February 2015 Moscow offered Tehran the chance to buy its latest Antey-2500 anti-aircraft and ballistic missile system, instead of the older S-300 system. Iran replied that it would consider the offer.------- Iranian security chief highlights significance of Tehran-Moscow tiesSecretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council has hailed cooperation between Iran and Russia as a major factor in managing security crises across the region.“The principled policy of the two countries [of Iran and Russia] in enhancing regional cooperation and balancing the transferable capacities in the diverse political, economic, and security spheres has had a decisive role in the management of security crises across the region,” Ali Shamkhani said.He made the remarks on Monday in a meeting in Moscow with Secretary of the Security Council of Russian Federation Nikolai Patrushev, Tasnim news agency reported.He further deplored the “destructive role” of certain Western countries and their allies that have violated the globally accepted moral, humanitarian, and legal standards and have set the ground for the destruction of the regional countries’ resources.“The worrisome spread of security crises and institutionalization of violence and extremism have necessitated the active and balancing role of the independent countries more than ever,” the Iranian official said.Patrushev, for his part, praised Iran’s “influential role” in establishing peace and security and fighting terrorism in the region.He also emphasized the need for regional cooperation in a bid to reduce security crises and establish durable peace.Shamkhani arrived in Moscow on Monday to attend 10th meeting of the national coordinators of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).Established in June 2001, SCO members are Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. Afghanistan, India, Iran, Mongolia, and Pakistan have been given observer status in the bloc.MD/P