Iran sets $77.5b annual non-oil export target

TEHRAN – Iran has set a target of $77.5 billion in non-oil exports for the current Iranian calendar year, which began on March21, according to Mojtaba Khosrotaj, the Iranian deputy industry, mining, and trade minister.

The country is projected to export $61.5 billion of non-oil goods and $16 billion of technical and engineering services, the Iran news agency quoted Khosrotaj as saying on Saturday.Iran’s total non-oil exports hit $49.744 billion in the previous Iranian calendar year, showing 18.87 percent rise from $41.848 billion in its preceding year, according to the Iran Customs Administration.The country’s non-oil imports reached $52.477 billion in the past year, with 5.57 percent growth compared to the year before.Traditionally, Iran relies heavily on oil for revenue. With sanctions restricting oil exports, the government has worked to advance other parts of the economy