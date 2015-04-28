Iran most successful country in containing terrorism: security chief

TEHRAN – A senior Iranian security official says the Islamic Republic holds the most successful record among world states in containing terrorism.

Ali Shamkhani, secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, made the remarks on Tuesday while speaking at Allameh Tabataba'i University in on the occasion of the national Persian Gulf Day.“The soft power of the Islamic Republic of Iran has made our country known worldwide as the most successful country in fighting and containing terrorism,” he said.The former defense chief expressed pity that Western countries and their regional allies did not take seriously Iran's warnings about the emergence of terrorist groups which have resulted in heavy loss for regional countries.He went on to compare the performance of Iran to that of the U.S.-led coalition against regional terror groups.“Some regional and extra-regional countries applied the heaviest investments and facilities to support terrorists groups. And now they have to pay heavily in order to contain those threats.”Elsewhere in his remarks, Shamkhani noted, “Rising too much expectation to solve the country’s economic issues and relating it to the nuclear negotiations will make the country’s economy vulnerable.”Iran’s progress and structural reform will be made possible through strengthening the country’s internal buildup and resistance economy, he said.SP/P