Reformers can win parliamentary polls only through unity: Karbaschi

TEHRAN – The secretary general of the Executives of Construction Party says if reformists stay united, the next Majlis will be in unison with the government, ISNA reported on Sunday.

Qolamhossein Karbaschi who was speaking at a press conference in Ilam Province added that besides keeping united, reformists have to introduce candidates that would succeed in the face of unfavorable circumstances.The upcoming parliamentary elections are going to be held in early 2016.SP/P