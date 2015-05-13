Iran says ready to send more aid to Yemen

TEHRAN – The Iranian deputy foreign minister for Arab and African affairs says the Islamic Republic is ready to send three planes carrying humanitarian aid to Yemen within the next 24 hours.

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks on Tuesday in a telephone conversation with Ertharin Cousin, the executive director of the UN World Food Program.He also announced Tehran’s readiness to deliver food and medical supplies to Yemen via the UN organization.Cousin said that the WFP was ready to cooperate with Iran in delivering relief aid to Yemen.Saudi Arabia had previously blocked Iranian aid deliveries to Yemen.Last month, Riyadh prevented two Iranian civilian planes from delivering medical aid and foodstuff to the Yemeni people.An Iranian cargo ship is traveling to Yemen to deliver humanitarian aid to the war-hit impoverished Arab country. The ship is now in the Sea of Oman, heading towards the Yemeni port city of Hudaidah.Iran’s Navy has vowed to protect the Yemen-bound cargo ship.MD/P