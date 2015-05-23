Iran honors war-disabled

TEHRAN – Iran on Saturday marked the sacrifices of the disabled war veterans.

The day falls on the birth anniversary of Abbas ibn Ali - brother to Shia Imam Hussain - who died fighting alongside his brother in Kerbala.Supreme Leader’s representatives and Friday prayer leaders in different parts of the country attended the homes of some disabled war veterans to praise their sacrifices in the Iraqi war against Iran in the 1980s.Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif pointed to the effects of “sacrifice and resistance” in Iran’s nuclear negotiations with great powers, saying, “In the negotiating table we always feel that if it were not people’s resistance against pressures we would have not either been able to resist and put forward the nation’s views” in the talks.Zarif also called the culture of sacrifice as one of the great achievements of the Islamic Republic.Gholam-Ali Hadad Adel, the leader of the Majlis principlist faction, said the war-disabled are symbols of the independence of the Iranian nation.“These crutches that you have in your hands depart the message to the nation that you wanted this nation (Iranian nation) to be independent and not rely on any foreign power,” Hadad Adel told the nationwide congress of the war-disabled.The Deputy Parliament Speaker Mohammad Hassan Aboutorabi Fard also said the war-disabled are still the “powerful muscle” for the Leader and the Islamic ummah.PA/SP