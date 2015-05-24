Iran’s Pourseyedi wins green jersey in Tour of Japan

Iranian cyclist Mirsamad Pourseyedi won the General Individual Time Classification of the 18th Tour of Japan cycling road race in Tokyo on Sunday.

Pourseyedi (Tabriz Petrochemical Team) won the green jersey with 16hrs 17mins 53secs.His countrymen Rahim Emami (Pishgaman Giant) 16:18:17 and Hossein Askari (Pishgaman Giant) 16:18:45 came second and third.Iran’s Pishgaman Giant team won General Team Time Classification with a time of 48:55'41"".Bridgestone Anchor Cycling team finished in second place, clocking 49:03'52"".Avanti Racing team from New Zealand came third with 49:06'41"".