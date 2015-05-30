IMIS to introduce 200 Iranian mining projects to investors

TEHRAN – Over 200 mining projects will be introduced to investors at the Iran Mines and Mining Industries Summit (IMIS), which will be held in Tehran May 31-June 1.

Forty foreign companies from 20 countries, plus 230 Iranian companies, will participate in the two-day event, the IRNA news agency reported on Saturday.The British-Australian Rio Tinto Group, the Finish Outotec, the Chinese MCC, the Italian Danielli, and the Indian Tata Steel are among the foreign participants.Mehdi Karbasian,the director of the Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation, known as IMIDRO, said on May 14 that there is a high demand for foreign investment in Iran’s mining projects, so that many multinational companies have put in their investment requests.Iran is believed to hold more than 7 percent of the world’s total mineral reserves. It ranks at the 10th place in terms of the variety of mineral resources. Key large deposits that have still remained underdeveloped are zinc, copper, iron, uranium, and lead.Western companies are one after the other engaged in talks with Iran to resume their delayed activities or make new investments in the Islamic Republic.On May 9, Iran’s Vice President Es’haq Jahangiri pointed to the growing number of Western companies attempting to return to Iran following the possible removal of sanctions against the country and said Tehran would rather support foreign investment.