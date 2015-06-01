Iran to hold electronic elections

TEHRAN -- Iran’s cabinet passed a plan on holding upcoming elections using electronic voting machines.

During a Monday session of the cabinet, President Hassan Rouhani called for necessary preparation for holding electronic elections using the experiences of other countries, the Tasnim news agency reported.After discussing a report by the Interior Ministry on the issue, the cabinet members approved the plan to hold the upcoming Majlis and the Assembly of Experts elections electronically, both due to be held on February 26, 2016.SP/P