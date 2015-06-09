Iran, Tajikistan discuss expansion of energy, industrial ties

TEHRAN- Iranian Energy Minister Hamid Chitchian and Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon in a meeting in the Tajik capital of Dushanbe on June 8 discussed ways to boost bilateral economic relations specially in the energy and industrial fields.

Chitchian, who is in Dushanbe to participate in the “Water for Life” International Conference, stressed expansion of Iran-Tajikistan all-out cooperation, according to the Mehr News Agency.Rahmon expressed satisfaction over Iran-Tajikistan essential economic cooperation in the recent years and put emphasis on the implementation of agreements made between the two countries, especially those on the infrastructural projects, the Fars News Agency reported.Referring to the activity of over 150 Iranian companies in his country, the Tajik president expressed hope that following implementation of Sangtoudeh-II project, Iran will participate in conducting more energy projects in Tajikistan.In September 2014, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Tajik President Emomali Rahmon inaugurated the second phase of the Sangtoudeh-II Dam and Power Plant, which was constructed in partnership with Iran.Sangtoudeh-II power plant has the capacity to generate 220 megawatts of electricity. It will increase Tajikistan's annual electricity output to 1bln kilowatt/hours.Iran has contributed $180 million to the construction of Sangtoudeh-II, while Tajikistan’s share is $40 million. The construction of the power plant began in September 2011.Tajikistan was the 19th biggest importer of Iranian non-oil goods in the previous Iranian calendar year, which ended on March 20, according to the Iran Customs Administration.Iran exported $220.941 million of non-oil goods to Tajikistan and imported $19.351 million of non-oil goods from the country.MA/