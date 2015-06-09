d]

South Korean ambassador visits Tehran TimesTEHRAN - On Tuesday, South Korea’s ambassador to Iran paid a visit to the Tehran Times headquarters where he discussed and highlighted some common ground between the two countries.Song Woong-yeob recounted a legendary tale which was set in the Old Persia and the Korean Peninsula dating back to 700 AD.As the tale has it, the prince of Persia from the Sassanid Empire, who is sent into exile, falls in love with the Korean princess of Silla dynasty. They get married and the princess bears a son who years later travels to the Old Persia and defeats the country’s invaders and eventually becomes the leader of what is called Iran now.Ambassador Song said even though no one can confirm the truth behind the story, the tale simply illustrates without having had close relationship between the two countries such stories couldn’t have been made up.The Korean diplomat, who sat for talks with Tehran Times editor-in-chief Hassan Lasjerdi, also expressed hope that cultural cooperation would expand and the two countries would exchange views on various issues.