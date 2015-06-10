Iranian conductor keen to collaborate with Arab nations

TEHRAN -- Tehran Philharmonic Orchestra conductor Nader Mashayekhi has said that he is eager to collaborate with ensembles from Arab countries in joint performances.

Mashayekhi, who conducted the orchestra at the 18th Kuwait International Music Festival on June 7 and 8, said that Iranians and Arabs have much cultural background in common, the Persian service of IRNA reported on Wednesday.The orchestra played pieces by Johan Sebastian Bach, Ludwig van Beethoven and Mark Luli, which were well-received by the audience and Kuwaiti officials.The Tehran Philharmonic Orchestra was established in 2014 by the Tehran Municipality and the Iranian Artists Forum.AFM/YAWEND