Nuclear negotiator thanks Leader

TEHRAN - Senior nuclear negotiator Abbas Araqchi has expressed gratitude for Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s remarks in support of the nuclear team.

Araqchi, who serves as Iran's deputy foreign minister, on a post on his Instagram page said words failed him to thank the Leader, the Asriran news website reported on Wednesday.In an address to government officials on Tuesday evening, the Leader expressed satisfaction with the efforts made by Iranian diplomats in the course of nuclear talks.He had called the nuclear diplomats “trustworthy” and “brave” who are trying to defend Iran's national interests.SP/PA