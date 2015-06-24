Guardian Council okays nuclear plan

TEHRAN - The Guardian Council on Wednesday approved a plan which the Majlis had proposed to regulate the government’s approach to a nuclear deal.

The plan requires the elimination of all economic sanctions on the Islamic Republic on the day a nuclear deal is reached.Guardian Council spokesman Nejatollah Ebrahimian said the plan was endorsed by majority of the council members, according to Fars.Besides the removal of sanctions upon signing the deal, the plan bans limits on Iran's nuclear research and development programs, a Majlis approval of the deal, and a full report by the Foreign Ministry.It also allows only “regular” access by the IAEA to Iran's nuclear sites, and bars the international body from non-nuclear sites and nuclear scientists.SP/P