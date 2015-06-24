Turkey to import more Iranian gas at discount price: envoy

Iranian Ambassador to Turkey Ali Reza Bigdeli said Turkey will purchase more natural gas from Iran, which will grant a certain reduction in gas prices accordingly.

He added that a new agreement is needed so that Turkey can receive a discount from Iran for natural gas. “The formula has been accepted by us,” said the ambassador, and also underlined that the International Court of Arbitration - where natural gas pricing between Turkey and Iran is addressed - is not a court in the traditional sense of the term but a decision-making forum for the two countries.Both countries also have the right to appeal to court to determine a price in line with the articles of the existing natural gas export treaty.In reference to the natural gas import treaty that was signed between the two countries, Bigdeli said that a new agreement should be signed to address the price reduction and it should be passed as legislation by both countries’ parliaments. Pointing to the difficulty of fostering economic development in the region surrounding Turkey and Iran, Bigdeli underscored that the regional countries’ development programs should be set and maintained without pressure by external powers.---- Some $10b projects await Turkish companiesIran is seeking partnerships with Turkish companies for highway, airport and railway projects worth $10 billion over the next three to five years, Iranian Ambassador to Turkey Ali Reza Bigdeli said in an interview in Ankara.“We have many projects,” Bigdeli said late Monday. “We are ready to award these projects to internationally proven Turkish companies.”Turkey and Iran aim to double annual commerce to $30 billion this year as they push to lift international trade restrictions over Iran’s nuclear program. In January, they sealed a trade agreement after 10 years of negotiations that gave Iran preferred tariffs on some agricultural products and similar breaks to some Turkish industrial goods. Iran also seeks a bigger share in Turkey’s energy market.A sharp increase in commerce between the neighboring nations would depend on Iran and world powers reaching a deal that would trade sanctions relief for curbs on Iran’s nuclear work. Nuclear talks have snagged ahead of a June 30 deadline for a deal, with Iranian and European officials accusing each other Monday of backing away from an agreement.Contracts to Turkish corporations would be awarded through work partnerships with Iranian companies and without bids, Bigdeli said. Ankara-based construction company Bergiz Insaat, in a joint venture with an Iranian state company, has already begun building a $1 billion highway project and an $800 million subway in northwestern Iran, he said.Turkey’s state-run TC Ziraat Bankasi AS should also do business with Iran, Bigdeli said. Turkish lender Turkiye Halk Bankasi AS handles payments for Iranian energy transactions. “We are working to improve trade in local currency with Turkey. We need a mechanism to protect businesspeople against extreme foreign currency fluctuations.”(Source: Daily Sabah)