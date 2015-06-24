Next parliament will have good interaction with government: MP

TEHRAN- MP Gholamreza Mesbahi Moqaddam has predicted that the next parliament will have an active and good interaction with the government.

The people do not want a parliament which would create problems for the government “therefore it would be a Majlis which will have a good and positive interaction with the government,” Gholamreza Mesbahi Moqaddam said in interview with the ISNA news agency published on Wednesday.The principlist MP also said a kind of “wisdom” is noticed in the Rouhani administration’s “economic behavior”.For example it relies on expert views and avoids sudden decisions, said Mesbahi Moqaddam who has a master’s degree in economics.However some moves such as increasing the price of rationed gasoline and other energy derivatives were done without prior announcement despite the fact that it had been announced several times before that there would be no increase in fuel prices in the current year (March 2015-2016), he explained.“All these have created dissatisfaction.”----------Majlis backs nuclear talks--------The influential MP also said most MPs back nuclear talks between Iran and the major powers.“Our feeling is that most people back (nuclear talks) and most of the Majlis also back this process.”However, there are some concerns that the West behaves in a way that there would be no deal, he added.He also refuted media claims that Majlis is opposed to nuclear talks, saying there are small group of MPs whose voice are “loud” but the majority which back nuclear negotiations are ignored.“There is a minority whose voice is too loud and unfortunately media highlight it. Usually, persons who are consent do not make loud voices.”On the interactions between Majlis and government, the cleric lawmaker said Mjalis should be “independent” and be in a position of critic toward the government and power centers.On possible formation of a moderate faction for the next parliamentary election, he said this issue has been raised by reformists because they are seeking moderates from reform and principlist camps to form a coalition for election however, the question is that commonalties are enough to present a joint candidate list or not.“I feel there are serious differences in principles.”He also said if reformists want to seriously contest the February parliamentary election they should transparently declare their position toward the “fitna leaders”.He predicted that the moderates will probably be in majority in the next parliament but it will not be the product of a coalition of reformers and principlists.It would be rather due to the fact that the two factions have “suffered from extremism” and plan to send individuals to the competition scene who avoid extremism, he explained.