Leader says Iran seeking a ‘good’ and ‘fair’ nuclear deal

TEHRAN – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has said that Iran is seeking a “good agreement” in nuclear talks which means a “fair” one that meets the country’s interests.

The Leader made the remarks during a meeting with the top officials in Tehran late on Tuesday.He stated that the U.S. demands in the talks indicate that it seeks to “root out Iran’s nuclear industry”.The U.S. also seeks to deprive the Iranians of the advantages of nuclear industry while keeping pressure and imposing sanctions against Iran.“Since the beginning we have said that we want the cruel sanctions be removed and in return we will give something under the condition that the nuclear industry would not be stopped and harmed,” he stated.Elsewhere in his remarks, the Leader stated that Iran will not accept long-term restrictions on its nuclear activities for “ten or twelve years”.Iran will continue research and development (R&D) even during the restriction time, the Leader asserted.The Leader went on to say that “the economic, financial and banking sanctions related to the UN Security Council, the U.S. Congress or the U.S. government should be removed immediately when an agreement is signed and the other sanctions (lifted) during some reasonable intervals.”“The removal of sanctions should not be contingent on implementation of Iran’s commitments. They should not say that you fulfill your commitments and after that the Agency [the International Atomic Energy Agency] should verify to remove sanctions. We do not accept this issue,” he stated.He went on to say that Iran opposes a fulfillment of the 5+1 group’s commitments after a report by the IAEA, because it has been proven that the IAEA “is not independent and fair” and Iran does not trust it.The Leader also reiterated that Iran will not allow “unconventional inspections, inspection of military sites and interview with Iranian figures”.The Leader stated that all Iranians seek “a good agreement” that is “fair” and meets the country’s interests.---Leader calls nuclear negotiators ‘faithful’ and ‘brave’----Elsewhere in his remarks, the Leader said that he is not against criticism and deems it essential and helpful but criticizing is easier than practicing.It is easy to notice the deficiencies, but it is difficult to comprehend the difficulties and concerns, he explained.He added that voicing criticism should continue, but it should be noticed that the negotiating team are being criticized for “some actions” that they took “due to some necessities”.The Supreme Leader again threw his weight behind the country’s nuclear negotiators, calling them “faithful” and “brave” who declare the country’s position “bravely” in the negotiations with major powers.Commenting on the resistance economy, the Leader said that reliance on the domestic capacities and capabilities is the focal point of the resistance economy.Resistance economy is followed by some other countries and it positive effects have been seen, he noted.NA/PA[highlight]The Leader says Iran will not accept long-term restrictions on its nuclear activities for “ten or twelve years”.