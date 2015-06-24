Intl. Holy Quran Exhibition kicks off in Tehran

TEHRAN – The 23rd International Holy Quran Exhibition was inaugurated at Tehran’s Sacred Defense Garden Museum on Wednesday with an opening speech by Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Ali Jannati.

Organizers aim to offer a variety of shows, art exhibits and live performances during the exhibit, which centers on the motto “empathy and compassion under the light of Quran”.Different organizations and institutes have also arranged programs for the exhibit, secretary of the exhibit Barzin Zarghami said in a press release on Wednesday.Several meetings and sessions have also been arranged during the 20-day long exhibit, he said.Over 200 Iranian publishers and 20 publishers from Arab countries are offering their books in 210 pavilions.Different pavilions also offer handicrafts such as Persian carpet tableaus. Moreover, forty photos on the theme of religious events are on display.Quranic institutes and organizations have also dedicated a space for visitors to meet with Quran experts.The international section is due to open on July 1, and artists and scholars from Iraq, Syria, France, Pakistan, Indonesia and several others will be attending the international section, which will last for one week.Public transportation including bus and metro are also available to pick up passengers in different districts across the city and transport them to the exhibit.The exhibit will continue until the end of Ramadan on July 17.Photo: This file photo shows a bookseller talking to visitors at the 23rd International Holy Quran Exhibition in Tehran On July 6, 2014. (Tasnim/Mahmud Hosseini)RM/YAWEND