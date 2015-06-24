Sadi Foundation sets up new programs for Persian courses in 40 countries

TEHRAN – Iran’s Sadi Foundation, a Tehran-based organization that promotes the Persian language abroad, has set up 150 new educational programs for its mission in 40 countries.

“The programs are due to be submitted to Iran’s Cultural offices in these 40 countries,” deputy director of international affairs department Mohammadreza Darbandi told the Persian service of MNA on Wednesday.“The Iranian cultural offices in each country act as the representative of the Sadi Foundation, and where there is no cultural office, the embassies will act as the representative,” he said.He added that the programs have been compiled in collaboration with the ambassadors and the cultural attaches.Darbandi also said that the foundation has plans to equip and submit books to the libraries of about 150 world universities that are active in Persian language teaching.The books include novels, books on the Islamic Revolution, and new versions of old Persian literature for young adults, he concluded.The Sadi Foundation has been established to promote the Persian language in the world and to teach Persian to non-Iranians and Iranian expatriates living in other countries.RM/YAWEND