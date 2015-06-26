Iran learns opponents in FIVB Boys' U19 World Championship

TEHRAN – Iran has been drawn in Pool C along with of the 2015 FIVB Boys' U19 World Championship along with Poland, Chile, Chinese Taipei, Bulgaria.

The drawing of lots for the FIVB Boys' U19 World Championship was held at the Chaco Government House in Chaco, Argentina.The matches will be held at the Sarmiento Arena in Chaco and the Regatas Arena in Corrientes.The 20 teams divided into four pools of five teams each will play round robin in the preliminary round to qualify the best 16.The top four teams will fight for the title while the fifth-placed teams in each pool will contest the 17th to 20th positions, fivb.org wrote.The full draw was as follows:Pool A (Resistencia): Argentina, USA, France, Belgium, TurkeyPool B (Corrientes): China, Cuba, Mexico, Egypt, ItalyPool C (Resistencia): Iran, Poland, Chile, Chinese Taipei, BulgariaPool D (Corrientes): Russia, Brazil, Japan, Puerto Rico, Germany