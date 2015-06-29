I am happy to be back home, Mehdi Rahmati

TEHRAN – Mehdi Rahmati says that he is happy to return to Esteghlal, where he signed a one-year contract.

Rahmati, 32, joined Estaghlal from Paykan for an undisclosed fee.This is Rahmati’s third spell with Esteghlal.“First, I have to say I am so happy to be back home. I hope be a useful player for Esteghlal. Also, I thank the Esteghlal officials to show interest in signing me,” Rahmati said.Esteghlal newly-appointed coach Mazloumi is going to strengthen team after replacing Amir Ghalenoei.Esteghlal has already signed Jaber Ansari and Amin Hajmohammadi.The Blues finished sixth in Iran Professional League under leadership of Ghalenoei.