Iranian inventor builds missile-launcher robot
June 30, 2015 - 0:0
TEHRAN – An Iranian researcher at Islamic Azad University has developed a passive defense robot for launching missiles.Arash Ahamadinia, developer of the passive defense robot, said his machine is a mechatronical device with a military use, Mehr reported on Monday.
With five degrees of freedom, the passive defense robot has the ability to launch a missile or any other object capable of being installed on its main board in both vertical and horizontal directions.
According to the inventor, the defense robot angle of rotation ranges from 0 to 180 degrees and with its constant movement is able to fully cover the sphere in front of it.
Noting that his invention had no foreign version and was one of a kind, Ahmadinia added that the robot could be used in launching missiles, carrying radars and in clean energies for moving solar cells.
Mechatronics is a multidisciplinary field of engineering that includes a combination of mechanical engineering, electrical engineering, telecommunications engineering, control engineering and computer engineering.
SP/P