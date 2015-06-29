Iranian inventor builds missile-launcher robot

TEHRAN – An Iranian researcher at Islamic Azad University has developed a passive defense robot for launching missiles.

Arash Ahamadinia, developer of the passive defense robot, said his machine is a mechatronical device with a military use, Mehr reported on Monday.With five degrees of freedom, the passive defense robot has the ability to launch a missile or any other object capable of being installed on its main board in both vertical and horizontal directions.According to the inventor, the defense robot angle of rotation ranges from 0 to 180 degrees and with its constant movement is able to fully cover the sphere in front of it.Noting that his invention had no foreign version and was one of a kind, Ahmadinia added that the robot could be used in launching missiles, carrying radars and in clean energies for moving solar cells.Mechatronics is a multidisciplinary field of engineering that includes a combination of mechanical engineering, electrical engineering, telecommunications engineering, control engineering and computer engineering.SP/P