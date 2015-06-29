Iran’s policy is expanding ties with Morocco

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Marzieh Afkham said on Sunday that Iran’s “principled” policy is expanding brotherly ties with the Islamic countries, specifically Morocco.

She stated that Iran seeks to expand cooperation with Morocco in various spheres and cited the reopening of the Moroccan embassy in Tehran and appointment of an Iranian ambassador to Rabat as actions taken in this regard.Mohammad Taghi Moayed was appointed as the Iranian ambassador to Morocco in December.Afkham went on to say that Iran’s determination to cooperate with the North African countries is based on the principle of mutual respect and non-interference in internal affairs.NA/PA