Velayati says Iran backs legal regional states in war on terror

TEHRAN - Ali Akbar Velayati, a senior foreign policy advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, has said that Iran fully supports the “legal governments” in the Mideast region in fight against terrorism.

He stated that the Iranian people were the first victims of terrorism after the Islamic Revolution, ISNA reported on Saturday.Iran, as the safest country in the region, can overcome terrorism, he stated.However, he added, “We are witnessing blind terrorist acts in some countries in the region that are backed by the West”.Elsewhere in his remarks, Velayati stated that terrorism is supported by the U.S., the Zionist regime of Israel and their regional allies.The veteran politician highlighted the necessity of convergence among the victims of terrorism in fight against terrorists.He also stated that Iran has missed no opportunity to cast light on the vicious “nature” of terrorists and can transfer its experiences in fight against terrorism.NA/PA