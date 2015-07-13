Washington Post journalist’s third court session held

TEHRAN - The third court session on Washington Post journalist Jason Rezaian was held on Monday.

The case is still underway, Judiciary spokesman Qolamhossein Mohseni Ejei stated on Monday.According to Khabarfarsi news website, Ejei said Rezaian will have more court sessions which will be announced.The Washington Post reporter is allegedly under arrest on espionage charges.The lawyer for Rezaian, The Post’s bureau chief in Tehran, said the “remaining charges” were reviewed during the closed-door session.“Jason was in good spirit and answered some questions about the charges,” Leila Ahsan was quoted as saying by Rezaian’s family.SP/P