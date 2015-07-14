Congratulate your Leader for his red lines: P5+1 diplomat

TEHRAN - A diplomat from the P5+1 (the five permanent members of the UN Security Council plus Germany) has said Iranians owe the nuclear deal to their Leader.

“You are a good team and got what you wanted. But you should thank your Leader for drawing red lines that enabled you to reach a deal better than what was possible,” Al-Mayadeen TV channel reported the unnamed diplomat as saying on Tuesday.According to the report, the diplomat made the remarks while leaving Palais Coburg, the hotel where the diplomats attending the nuclear negotiations stayed.SP/PA