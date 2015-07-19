Minnesota professor says Netanyahu is the biggest loser of Iran-5+1 deal

TEHRAN - Prof. William O. Beeman, head of the anthropology department at the State University of Minnesota, says Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is “the biggest loser” of the nuclear deal between Iran and the 5+1 group.

“The biggest losers are Netanyahu, who is losing a propaganda advantage as he continually looks irrational and strident,” Beeman tells the Tehran Times.Beeman predicts that the Republican-controlled Congress will reject the nuclear deal with Iran but it will not be able to survive a veto by President Obama.“The Republican Congress will reject the accords. President Obama will veto their rejection, and they won't be able to overcome his veto (they need a 2/3 majority, which they won't have),” the professor says.Following is the full text of the interview:Q: How do you assess the nuclear agreement between Iran and the 5+1?A: The negotiations were fair. They addressed the concerns of the P5+1 nations and managed to avoid most extraneous issues. Iran never had a nuclear weapons program, so it was very easy for Iran to negotiate in Vienna, since it was giving up activities it never was doing. Even the concession on import embargo on conventional weapons was an easy concession for Iran, since Iran has a robust conventional arms industry. The main point was the removal of sanctions, some of which were more than 30 years old. Whether the United States Congress agrees to this deal ?Q: What will be the impact of the nuclear agreement between Iran and Persian Gulf Arab states?A: ?The United States spent a great deal of time during the Bush administration trying to scare the Persian Gulf states into complying with the American Demands against Iran. This is not new. The United States has been doing this since the first Persian Gulf War in 1991. Now it will have to reverse course and convince the Persian Gulf states that Iran is not so bad, that the accords are really in their interest. This will be a very difficult diplomacy for the United States. Iran should aid in this and try to make immediate overtures to all the Persian Gulf states. This will be very important. Iran and the Persian Gulf states depend on each other for economic activity and regional security. I hope now that relations will improve. ?Q: Can the deal open a new chapter in Iran’s relations with the West??A: Yes it can, and it will. The European nations are already in Iran with thousands of entrepreneurs and businesspeople ready to invest in Iranian industry and commerce. Americans are also eager to resume trade ties. Tourism will increase as will educational exchange. This will not happen immediately but it will happen. ?Q: Which countries are the biggest losers of the agreement?A: ?There are really no losers in this deal. The biggest losers are Netanyahu, who is losing a propaganda advantage as he continually looks irrational and strident. The Republican Party in the United States will lose. The Republican Congress will reject the accords. President Obama will veto their rejection, and they won't be able to overcome his veto (they need a 2/3 majority, which they won't have). Even if they do succeed in rejecting the accords, the rest of the world will not. This will leave the United States isolated and looking weak, since the talks were supported by the U.S. and they made a big deal of claiming that they forced Iran to the negotiating table.