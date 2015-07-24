Nuclear pact shows Iranians can never be threatened: Rouhani

TEHRAN - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani says the recent nuclear accord reached between Iran and the 5+1 group of world powers conveyed the message that the language of threat should never be used against the country.

“The accord carried this message to the world: Put aside arms and threats forever. This agreement sent the message to the world that the most problematic and complex international matters can be resolved through dialog and negotiations,” President Rouhani said addressing a conference on the Role of NGOs in Health System in the Iranian capital, Tehran, on Thursday.“It also gave the message that Iranians must never be threatened,” he added.The agreement told the world that “we all should choose interaction rather than confrontation,” he said, adding that the agreement “is a new page in history.”-------- Rouhani thanks negotiators’ relentless efforts, commitmentThe Iranian president appreciated nuclear negotiators for their “persistent efforts and commitment” during the course of the talks with world powers.Describing anti-Iran sanctions as cruel and inhumane, Rouhani also appreciated the “great Iranian nation for exercising patience” in the years of sanctions.MD/OS