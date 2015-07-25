Gahar Lake, subject of debate between tourism advocates, activists

TEHRAN- Gahar is a conserved lake, located in the western province of Lorestan. The lake has been subject of debate in the local media over the last week after a young man drowned in the lake, and it took one week to find his body, the Mehr news agency reported.

Many people and officials discussed that if there had been enough rescue services available around the lake, the young man would have certainly survived.There has been always a challenge between tourism advocates who have tried to draw as many as tourists to the area and environmental activists who have attempted to protect it by limiting people’s access to the resort.In this regard, Mehrdad Fathi Beiranvand, head of the local department of environment, said that tourism season in the resort is only limited to the period from August 6 to September 22, stressing that travelling to the area in times other than the mentioned period is forbidden.He also insisted that swimming in the lake is totally prohibited, and if anybody drowns, no organization is to blame. For the same reason, it is impossible for the department under his leadership to have rescue teams around the lake.Moreover, he added, Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization is responsible to manage tourism in the area, and if they want to launch any rescue team for swimmers over there, it is their responsibility.He added that “the lake is not an ordinary one; its water is supplied from melting snow of Oshtorankooh Mountain, it is extremely cold. Also the depth of the lake is about 40 meters and swimming there is very dangerous.”In the latest accident, it took lots of time and effort for the professional divers to spot the body, he added.According to the Mehr, the annual capacity of the lake to host tourists is about1,500 people per year - about 10 people per day - however, the lake is home to 70,000 people each year.Officials at the department of environment expect tourists to abide by the environmental laws and regulations, however, the massive influx of tourists has endangered the fragile ecosystem of the lake and has made the situation in the area hard to control. Also, lack of integrated management has exacerbated the situation.