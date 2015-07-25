Iran’s 4-month direct tax income hits $6.433b

TEHRAN- Iran’s direct tax income reached 212 trillion rials (about $6.433 billion) in the first four months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-July 22), according to Iran’s Tax Affairs Organization Director Ali Askari.

Askari put the country’s direct tax income at 83 trillion rials (about $2.518 billion) in the fourth Iranian calendar month of Tir (June 22- July 22), the Fars News Agency reported on Saturday.The national budget bill for Iranian calendar year 1394 (March 2015-March 2016) has envisaged tax income of around 870 trillion rials (about $26.403 billion).In June 2014, Iranian Finance and Economic Affairs Minister Ali Tayyebnia said Iran’s economy is heavily dependent on oil revenues; however, the government is determined to reduce dependence on oil through improving the tax system and the boosting of economic activities.In December 2014, Iran’s government spokesman Mohammad Baqer Nobakht said the government can manage the country even without oil revenues.MA