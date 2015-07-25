Iran’s military and non-military officials follow single policy: Zarif

TEHRAN – Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Friday refuted claims by his U.S. counterpart John Kerry that the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) is against the nuclear deal between Iran and the major powers, saying all Iranian officials including military and non-military ones follow a common policy.

In an interview with the Council on Foreign Relations on Friday, Kerry said, “The IRGC is wholly against this. The IRGC doesn't like this deal.”Zarif said, “The policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran on regional issues and relations with the United States is quite clear and based on the guidelines of the Supreme Leader the country’s statesmen along with the Army, Sepah (IRGC), and armed forces follow a single policy in regard to different issues and there is no difference between military and non-military officials.”The foreign minister also said any effort to create conflict among Iranian officials is “doomed to failure”.Iran and the 5+1 group (the five permanent members of the UN Security Council plus Germany) reach a nuclear agreement, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), in Vienne on July 14 according to which Iran slows down its nuclear activities for 10 years and instead sanctions against Iran will be lifted.Zarif added, “As we have announced many times, the Iranian people’s resistance against the international pressures to stop Iran’s peaceful nuclear program and pursuit of their rights based on the NPT made the U.S. to abandon method of confrontation and focus on resolving the issue through dialogue, the issue which was pointed by Mr. Kerry.”But unfortunately the U.S. secretary of state once again talked about the “worn-out rope” of the “U.S. capability to use military force” in case the nuclear deal falls apart, Zarif noted.In his interview Kerry said, “So we would have ample time to be able to respond if we had to, first with more sanctions, second with ultimatums, and third with the possibility of the military option, if that’s what it really came down to.”Zarif said Kerry is well aware that such “hollow” threats against the Iranians are “futile” and advised the U.S. to break its “old habit” and abandon “the language of threat”, which date back to the last century, “once for all”.“Mr. Kerry is well aware that during the negotiations he repeatedly heard about the futility of these hollow threats against the Iranian nation and the resistance of the Iranian nation toward such moves,” Zarif noted.Elsewhere in his statement, Zarif said the U.S. secretary of state referred to some issues regarding Iran’s actions in the Middle East region which have nothing to do with the nuclear agreement.Zarif further noted that contrary to Kerry’s remarks, the JCPOA clearly stipulates that the contents of the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231 are different from those of the accord reached between Iran and the six major powers.On July 20, the Security Council unanimously endorsed a draft resolution turning the JCPOA into international law. All 15 members of the body voted for the draft resolution in New York, setting the stage for the lifting of the UN sanctions against Iran.“In the JCPOA it has been clearly stated that the content of the resolution is not regarded as the JCPOA and therefore in the deal between Iran and the 5+1 the content of the resolution is irrelevant,” Zarif explaind.NA/PA