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Diplomacy ends long injustice against Iran, Rafsanjani saysTEHRAN – Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, chairman of the Expediency Council, said on Saturday that the “power of diplomacy” succeeded to end a “long injustice” against the Iranians.Rafsanjani also said this injustice came to an end due to “the perseverance and resistance” of the people and the guidelines of the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.The Supreme Leader in his speech at the beginning of the current year endorsed nuclear negotiations and negotiations were pursued by the government with a great will and new approach, Rafsanjani added.SP