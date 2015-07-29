IPC Powerlifting Open Championships: Iran’s Sadeghzadeh seizes silver

Iran’s Ali Sadeghzadeh Salmani finished in second place at the IPC Powerlifting Asian Open Championships on Wednesday.

Elshan Huseynov was in great form in the men’s up to 107kg, stylishly clearing three lifts to win his country’s first medal of the competition. His 242kg new world mark adds 2kg to the previous world record of Greek world champion Pavlos Mamalos.Iranian Sadeghzadeh attempted to match Huseynov’s lift, but had to rely on his second Asian record attempt of 234kg for Open silver and Asian gold, Paralympic.org wrote.Mamalos (233kg) settled for Open bronze, 7kg adrift of his previous world record. China’s Pingguang Tian (225kg) took Asian silver, and Jordanian Jamil Elshebli (205kg) completed the Asian podium.