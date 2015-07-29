Art news in brief

Iranian cities to host Imam Reza (AS) Intl. Festival

TEHRAN – The 13th Imam Reza (AS) International Festival will be held in Tehran and thirty other provincial capitals from August 16 to 25.The Islamic Culture and Relations Organization (ICRO) will also hold the festival in over 70 countries, including Turkey, Russia, Georgia, Germany and France.The religious event includes various sections such as screening movies and exhibits of books, artworks, and Islamic software.Gilaki band to perform in TehranTEHRAN -- Gil and Amard, a major ensemble playing Gilaki folk music, will perform two concerts at Tehran’s Vahdat Hall on July 31 and August 1.Arash Eshqi, Rambod Hosseini, Saeid Purmohammadi and Mahyar Ghazanfari, Nima Barzegar and several other musicians will accompany vocalist Nasser Vahdati, who leads the ensemble, during the concerts.International game designers on 5th TVGF juryTEHRAN – A number of top international game developers have been selected for the jury of the 5th Tehran Video Game Festival (TVGF), which is currently underway in Tehran.Fredrik Hultqvist from Canada, Radek Smektala from Poland, Ramon Viladomat from Germany, Andy Ashcraft and Ted Brown from the U.S. are among the game developers.This is the first time that the festival selects international members for its jury panel, which is also composed of several Iranian members.Winners will be announced during the closing ceremony of the festival, which will be held at the Milad Tower on August 26.Venice filmfest to screen “Wednesday, May 9”TEHRAN - Iranian filmmaker Vahid Jalilvand’s “Wednesday, May 9” will go on screen at the 72nd Venice International Film Festival, which will be held in the Italian city from September 2 to 12.The movie won the jury special prize in the New Vision section of the 33rd Fajr International Film Festival, which is dedicated to screening works by first-time filmmakers.Iranian vocalist Mahammad Motamedi joins Carthage festivalTEHRAN – Iranian vocalist Mahammad Motamedi is in Tunis to perform a repertoire of traditional Iranian songs at the 51st Carthage International Festival, which is currently underway at the Tunisian capital.He will join renowned Tunisian musician Jasser Haj Youssef to perform a number of Persian and Arabic songs during his first concert, which is scheduled to be held today.Considered as one of the most important Arab-African festivals, the event will come to an end on August 18.Japanese artworks, handicrafts to go on display in TehranTEHRAN – An exquisite collection of Japanese artworks and handicrafts will be on display in an exhibition at the Momayyez Gallery of the Iranian Artist Forum from July 31 to August 10.Japanese Ambassador Koji Haneda will attend the opening ceremony of the exhibit, which has jointly been organized by the Embassy of Japan and the Japan Foundation.AFM/END