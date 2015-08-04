Art new in brief

Thai filmfest to screen “Futile Garden”

TEHRAN – Iranian filmmaker Ghazaleh Soltani has said that her “Futile Garden” will go on screen at the 19th Thai Short Film and Video Festival, which will be held at Bangkok Art and Culture Center from August 13 to 23.The film tells the story of a family that tries to realize their dreams in the hustle and bustle of daily life in Tehran.The short also went on screen at the 37th Clermont-Ferrand International Short Film Festival, which was held in France in February.Iran, Russia sign MOU for librarianship cooperationTEHRAN – The National Library and Archives of Iran (NLAI) and the Institute of Oriental Manuscripts (IOM) at the Russian Academy of Sciences have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU).The MOU was signed by NLAI Director Seyyed Reza Salehi-Amiri and IOM Director Irina Fedorovna Popova, the NLAI announced in a press release on Tuesday.Some other IOM executives, including IOM Scientific Secretary Oksana A. Vodneva, accompanied Popova during the visit to the NLAI.Shahram Mokri to offer “Yellow Apples” at Asian Project MarketTEHRAN – Promising Iranian filmmaker Shahram Mokri’s “Yellow Apples” will be showcased at the 18th Asian Project Market (APM), which will offer 30 film projects from 15 countries in Busan from October 4 to 6.His previous film “Fish and Cat” received widespread international acclaim.Tehran to host Intl. Festival of Pediatric Patients’ PaintingsTEHRAN – The First International Festival of Pediatric Patients’ Paintings (IFPPP) will be held in Tehran during October.The festival, which will open on October 8, has been organized by the Health and Art Group, an independent organization sponsored by some artists, athletes and other benefactors.The festival aims to improve the mental health care of children struggling with devastating illnesses, the organizer announced on Tuesday.Voice actors dubbing “Babul Murad” for Iranian TVTEHRAN – A group of voice actors is dubbing Syrian director Fahd Miri’s series “Babul Murad”, which is a biopic on Imam Muhammad Taqi al-Jawad (AS), the ninth Imam of the Shia Muslims, to broadcast from the Ofoq Channel of Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB).Eighteen episodes of the series have been voiced over by 60 actors, who have been directed by Amir-Mohammad Samsami, the Persian service of ISNA reported on Tuesday.Iran, Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, Kuwait and Bahrain were involved in the production of the series, which was directed by Fahd Miri from Syria.17 intl. media outlets temporarily authorized to work in IranTEHRAN – Iranian Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance has temporarily authorized 17 news media outlets, including BBC, Le Monde, Rai 3 and Forward, to work in Iran.The permission, which expires on August 22, has been granted for news coverage of the recent nuclear deal signed between Iran and world powers, the Culture Ministry announced in a press release on Tuesday.AFM/YAWEND